Lahore family that died in fire was killed: initial report

LAHORE: Four people of the same family who died Friday in an apparent fire here in WAPDA Town were actually killed, the initial report by a hospital probing the deaths disclosed on Saturday.

A man, his wife, and their two children were apparently burnt to death after a blaze erupted in their servants' quarter. Both the adults worked as domestic help and, therefore, resided in the premises of a private house, away from their home in the city's Green Town locale, according to police.

According to hospital sources, a sharp tool was used to kill the two children, while the wife was asphyxiated. The man, however, suffocated to death in the dense smoke from the fire.



Earlier, on Friday, officials of the emergency team had said the fire subsided by itself 20 minutes after the first call was made to authorities, raising suspicions that the incident likely involved malicious intent.

The building — the residence of Engineer Shahid Naveed — is constructed in such a way that the entrance to the servants' quarters is through the rear street, with an iron staircase leading up.

While those residing on the floors below were not aware of the incident, it was the neighbours who noticed the smoke rising from the building and promptly alerted the authorities.

When the rescue team and police arrived, however, they discovered the dead bodies in the burnt structure, where the blaze had subsided by itself.

Police said the forensic team had gathered evidence after the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The deceased were identified as Sarfaraz, 35, his wife Saba, 30, their daughter Amna, 5, and their 30-month-old son Sher Ahmed.