Quetta patients heave sigh of relief as OPDs open after a week

QUETTA: Patients in Quetta heaved a sigh of relief as doctors resumed on Monday working in the out-patient departments of public hospitals after a week of protests.



The OPDs of public hospitals became operational after authorities assured the Young Doctors’ Association (YDA) that their demands will be met.

However, the protesting camp of the doctors is still present at Civil Hospital, Quetta.

On March 12, the doctors and paramedical staff had staged a protest over issues such as the monthly allowance of post-graduates and provision of adequate facilities.

They had boycotted OPDs of different public hospitals across the city.

While addressing a news conference, YDA Balochistan President Dr Yasir Khosti had remarked that the government is victimising doctors instead of paying heed to their demands.

He added that the doctors condemn the false cases registered against members of YDA and Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation.

“The government should accept our demands, take back false cases against doctors,” he said, adding that if their demands are not met then a city-wide strike will be staged.

“We will also march towards the Chief Minister House.”