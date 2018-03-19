21 containers fall into sea after two ships collide at Karachi port

KARACHI: At least 21 containers fell into the sea after two ships collided at the Karachi port here on Monday.



Operations at the South Asia Port Terminal Limited (SAPT) were suspended following the collision of Hapeg-Lloyd's ship Tolten with Hamburg Bay.

The sunken containers were carrying imported cars and freight worth millions of rupees, sources informed Geo News.

Operations at the SAPT, which were suspended after the accident, will resume after the containers are removed from the sea through a special operation by the Karachi Port Trust. Photo: Geo News

The administration of the deep port, however, managed to avert possible damage to the cranes installed at the berth through a timely operation.



Operations at the SAPT, which were suspended after the accident, will resume after the containers are removed from the sea through a special operation by the Karachi Port Trust.