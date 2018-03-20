Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
Web Desk

Five of a family, including 18-month-old, gunned down in Peshawar

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

PESHAWAR: Five people of the same family were shot dead Monday night by unidentified persons, Geo News reported citing law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Unidentified suspects broke into the residence of civil servant Yahya in Lala Kalay and opened fire, killing him and his family members, police officers in Chamkani told Geo News.

The deceased include Yahya's wife Kainat and 17-year-old sister-in-law Esha, as well as his two children, sons Shoaib, 5, and 18-month-old Zohaib.

While police said they do not have a possible motive for the murders at the moment, they have set up an investigation team, which has been advised to submit its report in a few days.

Further, a first information report (FIR) has been registered with Chamkani police.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Dharna violence case: ATC issues non-bailable warrants for Khadim Hussain Rizvi, others

Dharna violence case: ATC issues non-bailable warrants for Khadim Hussain Rizvi, others

Updated 46 minutes ago
SC reserves verdict on disqualification petition against Sheikh Rasheed

SC reserves verdict on disqualification petition against Sheikh Rasheed

Updated 59 minutes ago
Female traffic warden spreads PSL cheer, one flower and chocolate at a time

Female traffic warden spreads PSL cheer, one flower and chocolate at a time

 Updated an hour ago
Parasitic disease claims life of another Bengal tiger at Lahore zoo

Parasitic disease claims life of another Bengal tiger at Lahore zoo

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz Sharif travels to London for medical check-up

Shehbaz Sharif travels to London for medical check-up

 Updated 2 hours ago
LHC dismisses Zainab murder case convict's appeal against death sentence

LHC dismisses Zainab murder case convict's appeal against death sentence

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM