Five of a family, including 18-month-old, gunned down in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Five people of the same family were shot dead Monday night by unidentified persons, Geo News reported citing law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Unidentified suspects broke into the residence of civil servant Yahya in Lala Kalay and opened fire, killing him and his family members, police officers in Chamkani told Geo News.



The deceased include Yahya's wife Kainat and 17-year-old sister-in-law Esha, as well as his two children, sons Shoaib, 5, and 18-month-old Zohaib.

While police said they do not have a possible motive for the murders at the moment, they have set up an investigation team, which has been advised to submit its report in a few days.

Further, a first information report (FIR) has been registered with Chamkani police.