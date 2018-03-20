Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Operation to retrieve containers underway after Karachi ship collision

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) commenced an operation today to recover shipping containers that had fallen into the sea on March 19.

Hapeg-Lloyd’s ship 8,000-TEU Tolten which was carrying transit-containers collided with another vessel 6,350-TEU Hamburg Bay in the process of being given the alongside South Asia Port Terminal Limited (SAPT) berth on Monday. Both vessels were docked at the Karachi Port soon after the incident took place.

At least 21 containers, carrying imported cars and freight worth millions of rupees, had fallen into the sea as a result of the collision that damaged the berth and the parked vessel.

Two cranes of the KPT remained busy recovering the containers, assisted by divers of the Pakistan Navy, throughout the day before the operation was halted for the day.

At least 21 containers, carrying imported cars and freight worth millions of rupees, fell into the sea after two ships collided at the South Asia Port Terminal Limited on Monday. Photos: Geo News
 

The recovery operation is likely to span over a period of two to three days, maritime experts told Geo News, following which the South Asia Port Terminal (SAPT) will open for traffic.

On Monday, Hapag-Lloyd's 8,000-TEU Tolten collided with the 6,350-TEU Hamburg Bay at South Asia Port Terminal, one of South Asia's busiest seaports.

The administration of the deep port, however, managed to avert possible damage to the cranes installed at the berth through a timely operation.

Operations at the SAPT, which were suspended after the accident, will resume after the containers are removed from the sea through a special operation by the Karachi Port Trust.  

Special memorial service to mark Pakistan Day held at Westminster Abbey

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral ties with Afghanistan: PM Abbasi

Updated 4 hours ago
Cabinet committee formed for reviewing names of people on ECL: sources

 Updated 6 hours ago
Shehbaz next in line after Nawaz's disqualification: Imran

 Updated 7 hours ago
Want to put Balochistan on the path of development: Lt-Gen Bajwa

Updated 8 hours ago
Chaudhry Nisar's future in PML-N to be decided by party: Iqbal

 Updated 8 hours ago
Won't accept caretaker PM not approved by Imran: Sheikh Rasheed

 Updated 8 hours ago
How a Turkish minister helped Pakistani mother cope with grief

 Updated 9 hours ago
MQM's Bahadurabad, PIB factions can never be one: Irum Farooque

 Updated 9 hours ago
