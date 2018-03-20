Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
UABUsman Ahmed Bhatti

NAB to summon Khawaja Saad Rafique in corruption probe: sources

UABUsman Ahmed Bhatti

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to summon Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in a corruption probe on March 22, sources informed Geo News.

The minister will be summoned in reference to a corruption probe into a private housing scheme in Lahore. 

Punjab's Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, who is Saad's younger brother, has also been summoned in a separate probe, sources said.  

The province's Health Secretary Najam Shah had appeared before NAB in the past week. 

The apex anti-corruption body has been probing into corruption allegations against government officials in the province. 

Ashiana housing case: Punjab govt suspends Ahad Cheema

Suspension period will start from the day of his arrest by NAB and will last for three months

The Punjab government, on March 17, suspended Lahore Development Authority's (LDA) former director general Ahad Cheema, who was arrested on February 21 in a case related to Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing project.

Cheema is accused of misusing his authority and with criminal intent, to award a contract of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing project of approximately Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers — a joint-venture which was ineligible for the contract.

The suspended LDA DG was arrested after NAB detected illegalities and corruption worth billions in a deal between Paragon Housing Society and Punjab Land Development Company to construct the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Society, a low-cost project of the Punjab government.

