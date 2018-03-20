Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI, PML-N both engage in defamatory politics: Khursheed Shah

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf both engage in defamatory politics.

Shah while addressing media said that Imran’s manifesto is to slander politicians, while the PML-N has resorted to abusive language in politics.

The Opposition leader strongly reacted to the statements passed by former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that if Nisar speaks out against Nawaz then he is equally bad for associating with him for so long.

Shah claimed that Nisar wants that Nawaz himself expels his old aide from the party.

“I told Nawaz to tread with caution, he has a snake growing up in his own sleeve,” said Shah.

Disgruntled senior leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in an interview on Monday said that PML-N has suppressed the right to have a different opinion.

Discussing the party's incumbent leadership, the veteran politician said that he would not become part of any decision that makes Maryam Nawaz the party's leader.

Speaking about his relationship with Imran Khan, Nisar said that some people point fingers at his friendship with the PTI chairperson when they are unable to find anything against him.

