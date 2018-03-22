Sri Lankan president to visit Pakistan today

Maithripala Sirisena, the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, waves as he leaves the election commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

ISLAMABAD: Maithripala Sirisena, the president of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, will visit Pakistan from March 22 to 24, 2018, a statement by the foreign office said, adding that he will be the “Guest of Honor” on the Pakistan Day parade.



Sirisena's participation in the parade is a demonstration of the close ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and the respect the Pakistani people and leadership have for him.

During his visit, the Sri Lankan president will meet President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to review matters of mutual importance.

Further, the two nations will sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) pertaining to youth development as well as cooperation in the training of civil servants and diplomats, the statement said.

The visit will provide a renewed impetus to the countries' bilateral relations and enhance the goodwill existing between their peoples, it added.

