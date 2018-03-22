DC Gujranwala found dead at residence, FIR registered

GUJRANWALA: An FIR was registered at a local police station after Gujranwala's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ahmed Tipu was found dead at his residence Thursday morning.



“We found the body hanging from a fan when after we reached the DC house upon the commissioner’s request,” the Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Dr Gulzar had said earlier today.



Tipu's tied hands indicate that he may not have attempted to take his own life, Dr Gulzar stated, adding that it seemed like a rope or wire was twisted twice around the man's neck [to suffocate him].

Samples collected from the body were forwarded to the laboratory and a final verdict on the cause of death will be given after the forensic lab issues its report.

The postmortem was conducted, considering the possibilities of suicide, murder, and poisoning, said Dr Gulzar.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the deceased's uncle Akram Tahir later in the day at the Civil Lines Police Station.

The deceased officer, appointed as a deputy commissioner on December 11, 2017, was residing with his parents in Lahore. He is survived by three daughters and a son.

The body was sent to Lahore with further investigation into the case underway, said police officials.

Additional Medical Superintendent said that he has given his legal opinion on the postmortem.

Sources within the police disclosed that the law enforcement authorities have detained all employees of deputy commissioner house, and have started the investigation of the case.

The police sources said that a night before he was found dead the deceased spoke with his mother, adding that later in the day his office staffers requested her to check why isn't he picking their calls.

Tipu's mother went to check on him in his room to find her son hanged on a ceiling fan.