Chris Evans may not play Captain America after Avengers 4

Photo: File

Avengers 4 may be Chris Evans’ last role as the “first Avenger”.

The actor, who has played the iconic role of Captain America since 2011, expressed his intention to step away from the role after the fourth Avengers film in an interview with the The New York Times.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said.

He will be returning for reshoots in the fall, but it is expected that they will mark the end the road for Evans in the MCU.

Evans will next appear in Avengers: Infinity War, due in theaters next month.

A sequel to that film, which will be Avengers 4 has a May 2019 release date.

In addition to the "Avengers" films, Evans has starred in three Captain America standalone films. The last -- "Captain America: Civil War" -- was released in 2016.