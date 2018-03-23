Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Mar 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Chris Evans may not play Captain America after Avengers 4

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 23, 2018

Photo: File

Avengers 4 may be Chris Evans’ last role as the “first Avenger”.

The actor, who has played the iconic role of Captain America since 2011, expressed his intention to step away from the role after the fourth Avengers film in an interview with the The New York Times.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said.

He will be returning for reshoots in the fall, but it is expected that they will mark the end the road for Evans in the MCU.

Evans will next appear in Avengers: Infinity War, due in theaters next month.

A sequel to that film, which will be Avengers 4 has a May 2019 release date.

In addition to the "Avengers" films, Evans has starred in three Captain America standalone films. The last -- "Captain America: Civil War" -- was released in 2016.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Mahira Khan's character poster from '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

Mahira Khan's character poster from '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

 Updated 12 hours ago
Shehzad Roy awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Shehzad Roy awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

 Updated 13 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt might be getting back together

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt might be getting back together

 Updated 14 hours ago
Israeli production company to launch a #MeToo reality show

Israeli production company to launch a #MeToo reality show

Updated 15 hours ago
Narcos producer shows 'mechanism' of Brazil corruption in new series

Narcos producer shows 'mechanism' of Brazil corruption in new series

 Updated 18 hours ago
Stallone confuses Bobby Deol for Salman Khan in shout out for Race3

Stallone confuses Bobby Deol for Salman Khan in shout out for Race3

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Mahira Khan's mother not talking to her after Zalmi defeat Kings

Mahira Khan's mother not talking to her after Zalmi defeat Kings

 Updated 2 days ago
Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom in talks for their own reality show

Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom in talks for their own reality show

 Updated 2 days ago
Humaima Malick requests privacy for brother Feroze Khan's wedding

Humaima Malick requests privacy for brother Feroze Khan's wedding

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM