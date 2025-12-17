Cardi B, Stefon Diggs inspire with latest appearance after welcoming baby boy

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs became parents to a baby boy in November

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs surprised fans with their new activity around a month after they welcomed a baby boy.

The Bodak Yellow rapper joined her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide for a holiday wellness event at Gillette Stadium on December 15.

The inaugural Winter Wonderland Wellness gathering, hosted by Diggs’ nonprofit Diggs Deep Foundation, brought local moms and kids together for meditation and yoga.

The clip featured the celebrity couple sitting on their yoga mats along with other couples.

The 33-year-old donned a cream-coloured top and matching sweatpants.

On the other hand, the 32-year-old leaned into the festive spirit with a Santa hat and a cardigan over navy pants.

The outing came around the time when the rapper gave a thrilling performance December 13 at the Soundstorm Festival 2025 in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

The Am I the Drama? rapper sent fans into frenzy by adapting to the culture of the country.

Striking a major contrast to her usual outlooks, she wore a flowing pink outfit that kept her fully covered from neck to toe.

She even greeted the fans with 'Salam Alaikum' as she took the mic on stage drawing cheers from the crowd.

Cardi B garnered praise for her switching up of style.