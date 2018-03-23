Suicide or murder: Probe underway into Gujranwala DC's 'mysterious' death

Gujranwala's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ahmed Tipu was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Photo: Geo News file

GUJRANWALA: Authorities were unable to determine the cause of death of Gujranwala's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ahmed Tipu twenty-four hours after his body was found hanging from a fan.

Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) at Gujranwala's District Headquarters Hospital Dr Gulzar had discovered Tipu's body on Thursday after he arrived at his residence following a request to do so from the commissoner.



According to latest information received by Geo News, the data from Tipu's laptop and mobile was obtained as investigations remain underway into his death. The DC house remained sealed today as police continued to probe the late officer's domestic help.

A postmortem report had said the late official's tied hands at the time of his death indiciated he may not have attempted to take his own life.

Sources within the police had said that a night before Tipu was found, he had spoken to his mother. Later in the day his office staffers had requested her to check why he wasn't picking their calls. Tipu's mother went to check on him in his room to find him hanging from a ceiling fan.

Samples collected from the body were forwarded to the laboratory a day earlier and a conclusive report on the cause of death will be issued after a report from the forensic lab is issued.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the deceased's uncle Akram Tahir at the Civil Lines Police Station soon after the incident was reported.



The deceased officer, appointed as a deputy commissioner on December 11, 2017, was residing with his parents in Lahore. He is survived by three daughters and a son.