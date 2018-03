The Pakistan Navy provided medical aid to fishermen on a Yemeni boat on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the Yemeni boat, Al Barq, had 16 passengers on board and had called PNS Shamsheer for help.

On receiving the request, the staff en voyage of the PNS ship reached the Yemeni boat and helped the passengers.

In February this year, PNS Shamsheer provided medical assistance to a crew of Iranian fishermen in open sea, according to reports.