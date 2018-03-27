Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 27 2018
Web Desk

10 held for allowing rape as ‘compensation’ in Toba Tek Singh

Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 27, 2018

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pir Mahal police on Sunday arrested 10 people for ordering a man to rape a girl in 'compensation' of his sister's rape.

Wasim Shehzad, a resident of Gharibabad in Pir Mahal, raped his neighbour N* on March 20.

A four-member panchayat [local council], and agreed by the families of both the accused and victim, then ordered N*'s brother Ramzan to rape Shehzad's sister as a condition for the latter's pardon. 

Ramzan, acting upon the instructions of the council, then raped Shehzad's sister.

The matter came to the notice of law enforcement authorities after a revenue stamp paper was bought for the out-of-court settlement. 

According to Sub-Inspector Shaukat Ali, both the parties had printed an out-of-court settlement agreement on the stamp paper, in which both criminal incidents were quoted. It was decided that no party would take legal action against one another.

A first information report (FIR) was then registered at the Pir Mahal Police Station against the accused on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ali.

Eight of the ten accused in the case were sent to the jail on judicial remand, while the remaining accused were physically remanded to the police's custody. 

Advertisement

