12 held for allowing rape as ‘compensation’ in Toba Tek Singh

Pirmahal police on Sunday arrested 12 people for ordering a man to rape a girl in revenge for the rape of his sister.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Shaukat Ali.

The sub-inspector alleged that Wasim Saeed of Gharibabad, Pirmahal, raped N* on March 20.

When the suspect’s family requested he be pardoned and sought reconciliation, N*’s family placed a condition that her brother would commit the same act with the suspect’s sister for reconciliation. At least 12 members of both the families approved the idea in a joint meeting.

On March 21, the “revenge rape” was committed.

The sub-inspector said both the parties had written a stamp paper in which incidents were quoted and it was decided that no party will take legal action against each other.

Police registered the FIR and arrested all 12 accused on Saturday night. The arrested persons were identified as Zaman, Nawaz, Naeem, Yasin, Salim, Bilal, Wasim, Ramzan, Rubina, Wasim's mother Naziran and two other women.

Police were further investigating the matter.

