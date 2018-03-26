Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 26 2018
By
Naveen Ali

Lady health workers stage sit-in outside Punjab Assembly

Monday Mar 26, 2018

LAHORE: Lady health workers staged a sit-in outside Punjab Assembly on Monday to protest the non-payment of salaries.

The health workers complained that their demands had not been met nor had they been paid for the past five months.

“We haven’t been paid for five months now,” a protester said.

While another added saying that they last received an increment in 2012.

The lady health workers from different districts across Punjab further protested that their demand for a service structure should be met.

“Our demonstration will continue till our demands are met,” a health worker stressed.

Due to the sit-in, the flow of traffic around Mall Road was disrupted. 

Not only in Sindh but across Pakistan, LHWs have been protesting since a few years for various reasons, including those pertaining to their upgradation, regularisation or non-payment of salaries.

However, no proper system has been put in place for the workers to continue their duty in a smooth manner. 

Comments

