Musharraf postpones return to Pakistan over security concerns: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf postponed his return to the country over security concerns, sources informed Geo News on Monday.



The former president, ordered to appear before a special court in the next hearing of a high treason case against him, informed of his decision to persons close to him in Pakistan.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, however, issued a statement soon after reports of Musharraf's decision to postpone his visit to Pakistan were aired by the media, stating that security should not be a concern for the former president.

"The government will provide Musharraf with security as prescribed by the law," Iqbal said. "Security should not be a concern for him. He should continue with his plans to return to the country without any hesitation."



The defendant legal counsel Advocate Akhter Shah also expressed distrust on the interior ministry for the provision of foolproof security to his client.

Shah said he could not advise his client to return to the country till he was satisfied with the security arrangements for Musharraf.



Sources had said on Saturday that the Ministry of Defence on Saturday had refused to provide security to Musharraf upon his return to Pakistan.

According to a letter sent to Musharraf's lawyer, a copy of which is available with Geo News, the "provision of security under the subject case does not fall under the purview of the Ministry of Defence".

Shah had confirmed the receipt of the letter and stated that he would raise the issue, again, in the special court hearing the treason case against the former president and army chief.

Shah also expressed distrust on the interior ministry's ability to provide foolproof security to Musharraf.

A notification issued by the interior ministry on March 19, in response to a plea by Musharraf’s lawyer requesting security, the ministry had said it was willing to provide security to the former president.

The defendant's legal counsel, however, had said the interior ministry could not be trusted with providing security to his client as the ministry itself had levelled charges against Musharraf.



On March 16, the special court hearing the treason case against Musharraf had ordered the federal government to put special measures in place to bring the ex-military ruler back from the United Arab Emirates.

The former president’s advocate in his arguments said that an application was sent to the interior ministry for security arrangements.

In the petition, it was stated that the former president faced security threats.

The court had ordered that the interior ministry should take action for the arrest of the former military ruler through the Interpol.

The special court had also asked the interior ministry to take action to revoke National Identity Card and passport of the former military ruler.

The bench, formed in 2013, is hearing the case of imposition of extra-constitutional emergency by Musharraf in November 2007.