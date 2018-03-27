Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

All documents submitted by Maryam proven fake in forensic audit: Fawad

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 27, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that all documents submitted by Maryam Nawaz in her defence in the Avenfield Properties reference were 'proven fake.' Photo: Geo News file
 

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that all documents submitted by Maryam Nawaz in her defence in the Avenfield Properties reference were 'proven fake.'

The politician took to twitter to lash out at Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (supremo) Nawaz Sharif's daughter.  

"Each and every paper and deed submitted by @MaryamNSharif in her defence proved fake in [f]orensic audit.... this is not a character what a nation can expect from leadership," he wrote on twitter. 

Chaudhry further said that the statement of Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, who headed the Panama case investigation team which probed the Sharif family's assets, was important.

"Zia revealed that Maryam submitted 22 documents to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)," he said, "and all of the submitted documents were false." 

"Maryam used to say that she owned no property in Pakistan or London [and now] the documents submitted by her will again be proven false."

The PTI leader further alleged that the Sharif family had bought property worth billions of rupees. He also said that the data submitted by the family to the Supreme Court will also be proven as fake. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘star witness’ testified in favour of Nawaz

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘star witness’ testified in favour of Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
Subzwari offers Sattar to nominate 40 percent members for joint Rabita Committee

Subzwari offers Sattar to nominate 40 percent members for joint Rabita Committee

 Updated 2 hours ago
Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

 Updated 3 hours ago
Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Six killed in Diamer landslide

Six killed in Diamer landslide

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM