All documents submitted by Maryam proven fake in forensic audit: Fawad

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that all documents submitted by Maryam Nawaz in her defence in the Avenfield Properties reference were 'proven fake.'

The politician took to twitter to lash out at Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (supremo) Nawaz Sharif's daughter.

"Each and every paper and deed submitted by @MaryamNSharif in her defence proved fake in [f]orensic audit.... this is not a character what a nation can expect from leadership," he wrote on twitter.

Chaudhry further said that the statement of Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, who headed the Panama case investigation team which probed the Sharif family's assets, was important.

"Zia revealed that Maryam submitted 22 documents to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)," he said, "and all of the submitted documents were false."

"Maryam used to say that she owned no property in Pakistan or London [and now] the documents submitted by her will again be proven false."

The PTI leader further alleged that the Sharif family had bought property worth billions of rupees. He also said that the data submitted by the family to the Supreme Court will also be proven as fake.