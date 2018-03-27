Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 27 2018
By
Web Desk

PPP's Chandio quotes Ghalib to rebuff Nawaz's 'regret' on Memogate

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) representative Senator Maula Baksh Chandio on Tuesday quoted a line of a couplet of Mirza Ghalib in a reaction to the statement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the Memogate case.

Nawaz, during a meeting with party leaders and allies, including Pakhtuhkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai at the Punjab House said that he regrets becoming part of the Memogate case against the PPP government and Husain Haqqani.

In a statement issued to the media, Chandio quoted the verse: Ki Meray Qatal Kay Baad Uss Ney Jafa Sey Taubah - Haye us Zod-e-Pashima Ka Pashima Hona' - After killing me, he repented: he will hurt no one anymore, What a swift repenting!"

The PPP leader said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader has no idea on when to and when not to go in the courts, adding that the former prime minister is not as simple as he portrays.

Chandio said that now Nawaz should also accept his other political mistakes as well.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI will take to the streets if PML-N gets NRO, says Fawad Chaudhry

PTI will take to the streets if PML-N gets NRO, says Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 24 minutes ago
Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘star witness’ testified in favour of Nawaz

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘star witness’ testified in favour of Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
Subzwari offers Sattar to nominate 40 percent members for joint Rabita Committee

Subzwari offers Sattar to nominate 40 percent members for joint Rabita Committee

 Updated 2 hours ago
Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

 Updated 3 hours ago
Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM