PPP's Chandio quotes Ghalib to rebuff Nawaz's 'regret' on Memogate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) representative Senator Maula Baksh Chandio on Tuesday quoted a line of a couplet of Mirza Ghalib in a reaction to the statement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the Memogate case.



Nawaz, during a meeting with party leaders and allies, including Pakhtuhkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai at the Punjab House said that he regrets becoming part of the Memogate case against the PPP government and Husain Haqqani.

In a statement issued to the media, Chandio quoted the verse: Ki Meray Qatal Kay Baad Uss Ney Jafa Sey Taubah - Haye us Zod-e-Pashima Ka Pashima Hona' - After killing me, he repented: he will hurt no one anymore, What a swift repenting!"

The PPP leader said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader has no idea on when to and when not to go in the courts, adding that the former prime minister is not as simple as he portrays.

Chandio said that now Nawaz should also accept his other political mistakes as well.