Tuesday Mar 27 2018
Zimbabwe cricket official banned for 20 years for West Indies fix attempt

Tuesday Mar 27, 2018

The official was charged after offering Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer US$30,000 to fix the result of the Test series with the West Indies last year

DUBAI: A former senior Zimbabwe cricket official has been suspended from the game for 20 years after he admitted trying to influence the result of the Test series with the West Indies last year.

Rajan Nayer, the treasurer and marketing director of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association, was charged after offering Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer US$30,000 to fix the result of the Test series with the West Indies last year, which the visitors won.

Cremer informed coach Heath Streak of the approach and the matter was referred to the ICC.

Nayer accepted a charge of breaching the International Cricket Council´s Anti-Corruption Code.

