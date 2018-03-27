Youngster killed for secretly meeting female classmate in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A young student was allegedly shot dead by a security guard after he went to secretly meet his female friend at her home, police said Tuesday.



Police said the incident took place in Model Town area after the deceased, Abdul Muqtadir, had gone to meet his female friend, with whom he studied at a private college.

The deceased's father alleged that the guard shot his son on the orders of the girl's father. The family of the girl learnt of the boy's presence inside their home from his motorbike parked outside.

Police have apprehended the security guard and the girl's father, and lodged a case.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to relatives after post-mortem.