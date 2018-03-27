PTI says any NRO for Nawaz, family unacceptable

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday expressed serious reservations over efforts to send Nawaz Sharif abroad, adding that any "NRO (national reconciliation ordinance) for the former premier and his family is unacceptable" to the party.



The statement was issued by a spokesman for the PTI after a meeting of its central leaders presided over by party chief Imran Khan.

"There is no way acceptable but that of a uniform and free implementation of the law," the statement read. "The process of accountability should be completed without any delay."

The party urged for a treatment of the ousted premier similar to that of common citizens. It also expressed deep concern over the worst decline in the country's economy.

The meeting decided to form an "economic media committee" under PTI leader Asad Umar. The committee will be comprising Senator Shibli Faraz and Umar Ayub Khan.

The committee would analyse contradictory narratives of the government and Ishaq Dar pertaining to the national economy. It would also shape public opinion about Nawaz-league's "economic misdeeds."

The PTI also decided to prepare an effective and concrete strategy regarding Federally Administrative Tribal Areas (FATA).

"The PML-N tangled the matter by obstructing FATA's merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," the statement said, adding that "The PML-N won't be allowed to usurp the rights of the tribal people."

The meeting approved filing of references against Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and provincial health minister and directed its parliamentary party in Punjab to prepare the draft of references.

The party said around Rs1.5 billion were looted through the sale of medicines on higher rates.

It also strongly condemned the statement by the prime minister regarding Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and demanded the premier to withdraw his statement immediately.

"The prime minister is bound to respect constitutional institutions and posts. His statement regarding elected individuals is extremely inadequate and does not suit his office," the statement said.

The meeting also pondered over action against members of the assemblies who played a negative role in the Senate elections.

The PTI chief directed the KP chief minister to urgently complete investigations into the matter and take strict action against the "members involved in corruption and trade of their conscience."