PM Shehbaz says Hamas response to Trump's peace plan opens path to Gaza ceasefire

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses nation in Islamabad, on May 7, 2025. —PID

PM expresses gratitude to President Trump, Arab countries.

Says Pakistan to continue to work with all brotherly nations.

FO reaffirms its principled support for Palestinian cause.

Hailing Hamas's response to the Trump-brokered Gaza peace plan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the statement issued by the Palestinian group opened a potential path to a ceasefire, urging the international community to seize the opportunity to end the war.

In a post on X, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting lasting peace and stability in Palestine, saying that diplomatic progress must now translate into relief for the people of Gaza.

The statement comes after Hamas announced that it had accepted parts of US president's proposal aimed at ending the nearly two-year conflict and securing the release of all remaining hostages from the October 7, 2023 attack.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to President Trump, as well as the leaderships of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Indonesia, for their efforts during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) sidelines meetings.

The premier said: "Alhamdolillah, we are closer to a ceasefire than we have been since this genocide was launched on the Palestinian people. Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinian people and shall always do so.”

"The statement issued by Hamas creates a window for a ceasefire and ensuring peace that we must not allow to close again,” he said, adding that Pakistan would continue to work with all brotherly nations and partners to [ensure] everlasting peace in Palestine”.

Separately, the Foreign Office (FO) in a statement also welcomed the Palestinian group’s response.

"This offers an important opportunity to secure an immediate ceasefire, end the bloodshed of innocent Palestinians in Gaza, release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, ensure unhindered humanitarian assistance, and pave the way for a credible political process toward lasting peace. Israel must immediately cease attacks.”

"Pakistan will continue to contribute constructively and meaningfully to this process," it said.

Hamas's response was also hailed by global leaders and ally, Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

"Hamas' (reaction) to Trump's plan represents the position of the Palestinian resistance factions, and the Islamic Jihad participated responsibly in the consultations that led to this decision," it said in a statement.

The group's approval of the plan could help facilitate the release of hostages held by both groups in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said early on Saturday that Israel was preparing for an "immediate implementation" of the first stage of Trump's Gaza plan for the release of Israeli hostages following Hamas' response.

Palestinians in the besieged enclave reportedly expressed happiness and hope for the two-year war to end after US President Donald Trump called for a halt to the bombing, but Israel continued to pound Gaza.

Israeli fire killed at least seven people across Gaza Strip since the development, local authorities said. One strike killed four people in a house in Gaza City while another killed two others in Khan Younis in the south, medical workers and local authorities said.

Since the start of war in October 2023, Israel has killed at least 66,288 people and wounded 169,165 since October 2023. Thousands more are believed to be buried under the rubble. A total of 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7, 2023, attacks and about 200 were taken captive.

— Additional input from Reuters