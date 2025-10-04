 
Geo News

Fatal crash in Shikarpur leaves seven dead, six hurt

Truck collids with pole, runs over farmers sleeping by roadside

By
Mukesh Rupeta
|

October 04, 2025

Representational image of an ambulance approaching an incident site. — AFP/File
  • Truck loaded with vegetables ploughs into sleeping farmers.
  • Bodies and injured shifted to Civil Hospital Shikarpur.
  • Police launch investigation into Shikarpur truck tragedy.

SHIKARPUR: At least seven people were killed and six others injured when a truck ran over them after crashing into a pole on the National Highway bypass near Shikarpur, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the truck, which was loaded with vegetables, went out of control and crashed into an electric pole before running over people who were sleeping by the roadside. The victims were local farmers resting near the bypass.

Rescue teams and police shifted the bodies of the deceased and the injured to Civil Hospital in Shikarpur.

Police confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The incident follows two separate accidents in Balochistan earlier this week which claimed at least 13 lives, including women and children, and left scores injured.

Local authorities reported that six people lost their lives and 17 others were seriously injured when a passenger coach rammed into an oncoming truck near Zero Point in Lasbela's Uthal.

Meanwhile, seven others died and 16 were hurt after a coach crashed in Hub-Winder.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.

