Govt, JAAC strike landmark deal, ending weeks of violent unrest in AJK

Federal government representatives and Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JKAAC) hold formal dialogue in Muzaffarabad on October 3, 2025. — X/@DrTariqFazal

Ahsan Iqbal calls deal win for Pakistan, AJK, and democracy.

Resolution reached peacefully, with dialogue, mutual respect.

Govt, JAAC commit to working together for good governance in AJK.

After carefully vetting the draft agreement, the government’s negotiation committee and the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) have reached a deal, ending weeks of tension that had sparked violent riots in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Talks between the JAAC, the AJK government and federal ministers over special privileges and refugee seats collapsed last week.

What began as a largely peaceful movement in AJK has since spiralled into unrest, with rival groups staging protests and accusing each other of sparking the violence.

Deadly clashes between demonstrators and security forces have left at least 10 people dead and dozens more seriously injured.

A new round of negotiations took place on Thursday between a senior government team and a civil society alliance, with another meeting following on Friday.

Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a member of the prime minister’s team, said the delegation had signed the final agreement with the joint action body.

While in Muzaffarabad with the federal team, Chaudhry posted on X, saying the two parties had resolved their differences. He called the deal “a victory for peace,” adding that protesters were now heading back to their homes and all roads had been reopened.

Federal Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal also welcomed the development, describing it as a win for Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and democracy.

He took to X and said, “The people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir have always stood at the frontlines of Pakistan’s national cause, and their voice carries immense weight.”

“Over the past weeks, we saw a difficult situation emerge due to legitimate public concerns,” he added.

“It was the wisdom of local and national leadership and the spirit of dialogue that enabled us to resolve this stand-off peacefully, without violence, without division, and with mutual respect.”

Iqbal emphasised that the resolution was not a victory of one side over the other. “It is a victory of the people of AJK, Pakistan & Democracy. It shows that when the government listens, and when the people engage constructively, we can find solutions together.”

He praised the role of the Joint Action Committee, saying, “The Joint Action Committee raised the voice of citizens, and the government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took these voices seriously.

Instead of confrontation, we chose consultation. Instead of egos, we chose empathy.”

The minister concluded, “We commit to work together for good governance and development in AJK.”

Adviser to the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah, speaking to the media, thanked the JAAC for participating in the discussions and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives on both sides during the recent unrest.

Sanaullah added that all the legitimate demands of the JAAC had been accepted, marking a step toward resolving the crisis peacefully.

Key points of the agreement between the federal ministers’ committee and the JAAC: