US pledges $1 million to Unicef for flood-hit families in Pakistan

Residents travel on a boat with their supplies, through a flooded area, following monsoon rains and rising water levels of the Indus River, in Ghano Khan Jatoi village in Dadu district, Sindh province, September 12, 2025. — Reuters

Unicef will provide assistance to more than 65,000 people

Rains, floods claim over 1,000 lives across Pakistan.

2.7 million people displaced in recent floods: NDMA.

ISLAMABAD: The United States has pledged $1 million to support Unicef's emergency response for families affected by recent floods in Pakistan.

According to Unicef, the funding provided through the US State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration will help deliver life-saving assistance to more than 65,000 people, including pregnant women and children.

The aid will focus on providing nutrition, clean water, sanitation, and hygiene support in the flood-hit areas, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef) said in its statement.

“Children are always the most vulnerable in emergencies, facing the compounded threats of malnutrition and deadly waterborne diseases.

This timely support from the United States enables us to deliver life-saving services and help restore dignity and hope to families who have suffered loss and displacement, as they begin the difficult journey of recovery,” said Unicef Representative in Pakistan Pernille Ironside.

This year’s monsoon floods have claimed over 1,000 lives, including 275 children, displaced 2.7 million people and disrupted essential services like health, nutrition, water and education that children rely on.

The agency said with the new funding, it would screen 32,500 children for malnutrition, provide treatment to 2,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition and deliver multi-micronutrient supplements to 32,500 children and 32,500 pregnant and breastfeeding women and caregivers.

Also, more than 50,000 people will gain access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene services, including restoration of damaged water systems, installation of temporary toilets and distribution of hygiene kits.

Following flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and devastating floods across southern Punjab, the needs are critical, according to Unicef.

It said it was working closely with the government of Pakistan and partners to deliver emergency support to reach the most vulnerable children and women and ensure they are not left behind.

It further said the humanitarian response was part of its 2025 Humanitarian Action for Children Appeal, which sought $140.9 million to meet the urgent needs of children and families affected by emergencies in Pakistan.