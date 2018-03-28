Can't connect right now! retry
NAB not unjust towards anyone, asserts Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal

National Accountability Bureau Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal remarked that the accountability bureau is not unjust towards anyone. Photo: file
 

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal remarked that the accountability bureau is not unjust towards anyone.

"NAB is functioning as per the law," he asserted while chairing a high-level meeting Tuesday night. 

During the meeting, he remarked that there will now be evident change and transparency in NAB investigations.

He revealed that NAB has arrested at least 226 suspects in last five months and 55 complaints are being investigated. Moreover, the bureau has gotten the approval for 39 inquiries and 33 investigations.  

Around 197 references pertaining to misappropriation have been filed in the court, he shared, adding that the court has sentenced 27 suspects. 

On March 19, the NAB chief had remarked that ridding society of corruption and wrongdoing is not just his job alone as this is a task for society at large.

NAB will continue to do its work, asserts Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal

NAB chairman made the remarks while addressing a ceremony at Lahore's Aiwan-e-Iqbal

Addressing an event at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Justice (retd) Iqbal said the bureau is a human-friendly organisation which is ridding the country of corruption.

“The termite of corruption is eating away at the country,” he remarked, adding that the people exist because of Pakistan. He said further that their role is to pay off Pakistan’s debt.

The NAB chairman said the bureau does not seek to become an obstacle in the path of development, adding that, “NAB is doing its work and will continue to do so”.

NAB has recently launched and re-opened up several inquiries against members of the ruling party, including government ministers, and opposition parties' members. 

