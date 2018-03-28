New political party to be launched in Balochistan today

Balochistan Cheif Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is expected to be a part of the new political party. Photo: file

QUETTA: A new political party is expected to be launched in Balochistan today (Wednesday), sources informed Geo News.



Sources said that the new party has been named United Muslim League and will include Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo along with 32 members of the provincial assembly.

All paperwork for the creation of the party has been completed after consulting constitutional and legal experts, sources informed.

Bizenjo took the office of the provincial chief minister on January 13, after former CM Sanaullah Zehri stepped down ahead of a no-confidence motion against him.

Bizenjo, who represented Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid in the election for CM, secured 41 out of the total 51 votes cast.

Bizenjo is the third chief minister of the province in four-and-a-half years.