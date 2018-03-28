Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
NAB summons PM's principal secretary in Ashiana-e-Iqbal case: sources

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

National Accountability Bureau has summoned the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Fawad Hasan Fawad in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Photo: Geo News file 
 

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Fawad Hasan Fawad in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday. 

Fawad was earlier summoned before the anti-graft body in February for his alleged role in illegally awarding the contract of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme, however, he had failed to appear before NAB.

According to NAB, the contract for the project was won by a construction company titled Chaudhry Latif and Sons, however, it was instead awarded to Lahore Casa Developers – a proxy group of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited.

The Interior Ministry blacklisted on Tuesday former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema from obtaining a passport and an accountability court approved an extension of his physical remand.

The case

Former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema was arrested on February 21 after NAB detected illegalities and corruption worth billions in a deal between Paragon Housing Society and Punjab Land Development Company to construct the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Society, a low-cost project of the Punjab government.

On March 17, the Punjab government suspended Cheema from service for three months.

The Interior Ministry later blacklisted the official on March 21 from obtaining a passport and an accountability court approved an extension of his physical remand.

