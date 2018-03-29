New political party launched in Balochistan

QUETTA: A new political party by the name of Balochistan Awami Party has been announced in the province by Pakistan Muslim League-Q's Saeed Ahmed Hashmi.



"The party would be registered with Election Commission of Pakistan once its officials are elected,” Hashmi said while addressing a news conference in Quetta on Thursday.

“Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar will be the central spokesperson while Shoaib Nosherwani will serve as the provincial spokesperson until the party election is conducted,” he added.

A 10-member committee would be constituted to conduct the party election, Hashmi explained.

In the meanwhile, he said, they were working on the manifesto and rules of the party.

Also present at the news conference, Kakar said the economic and social issues of Balochistan would be prioritised in the party manifesto as there should be no compromise on the rights of the people of Balochistan.

Balochistan Awami Party would be a new page in the politics of the province, he added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and senators were also present on the occasion, along with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders and disgruntled MPAs of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Earlier while speaking about the party, the chief minister had said the new party will be a gift and a surprise for the people of Balochistan.

Sources had earlier informed Geo News that the new party has been named United Muslim League and will include Bizenjo along with 32 members of the provincial assembly.