Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Thursday Mar 29 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Hafeez not being able to bowl reason for his non-selection: Arthur

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

Coach Mickey Arthur speaks to media at National Stadium, Karachi 

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket coach Mickey Arthur on Thursday explained the reason behind Mohammad Hafeez’s non-selection in the T20 squad for the West Indies series, saying that his being unable to bowl due to illegal bowling action went against his favour.

“If Hafeez is bowling, that’s great. But if not, then that’s a problem,” Arthur told reporters at the National Stadium, where the team took part in a training session ahead of the T20 series starting April 1.

Asked about Kamran Akmal’s continued absence from the national squad despite blistering performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Arthur reiterated that he will not compromise on fielding standards.

“Kamran Akmal is a very good batsman, but unfortunately he can’t field. We [already] have Sarfraz Ahmed as our wicketkeeper. Fielding is non-negotiable. If you can’t field, you can’t play for Pakistan. Simple as that.”

The coach expressed his excitement at having more young blood in the squad in the form of Asif Ali, Hussain Talat and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

West Indies T20 series to offer great exposure for youngsters: Sarfraz

Happy to be leading my team in my home town, says Sarfraz Ahmed

“These guys have brought fresh energy to the squad. We have a very strong squad, with all the in-form players. All of them are going to get equal chances,” he said.

Asked why Rahat Ali was picked up ahead of Wahab Riaz, Arthur said, “Rahat Ali bowled really well [in PSL]. There’s [plenty of] Test cricket coming up.”

Enthusiastic about international cricket returning to Karachi, the coach said he cannot wait for the stadium to fill up again.

“Big names or not, West Indies are a very proud cricket nation, and their youngsters will perform [their best]. It will be a good series.”

Pakistan will play West Indies in three T20s on April 1, 2 and 3 at National Stadium, Karachi, as the metropolis finally welcomes the return of international cricket after a hiatus of nine years.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Pakistani child bowling prodigies impress Akram, Warne

Pakistani child bowling prodigies impress Akram, Warne

Updated 2 hours ago
Traffic plan for Pakistan vs West Indies revealed

Traffic plan for Pakistan vs West Indies revealed

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan won’t be complacent against West Indies, says Hasan Ali

Pakistan won’t be complacent against West Indies, says Hasan Ali

 Updated 16 hours ago
West Indies squad for T20 series against Pakistan announced

West Indies squad for T20 series against Pakistan announced

 Updated 16 hours ago
Australian cricket scandal: What we know

Australian cricket scandal: What we know

 Updated 7 hours ago
Tim Paine rides wheel of fortune in the wake of tampering scandal

Tim Paine rides wheel of fortune in the wake of tampering scandal

 Updated 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM