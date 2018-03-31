16-year-old girl murdered after gang rape in Azad Kashmir

MUZZAFARABAD: The body of a teenage girl, who disappeared three weeks ago, was found in a stormwater drain in district Poonch early Saturday morning.



The initial postmortem report revealed that the 16-year-old girl was gang-raped and then murdered, the police said.

The girl, who hails from a surrounding area of Ali Sojal, had disappeared about three weeks ago, her parents said.

The family also staged a protest after the body was found and claimed that they registered a complaint when she disappeared but the area police had done nothing in this regard.

On March 11, the case of another 16-year-old girl being gang-raped in Karachi surfaced nearly six months after the crime was committed.

According to the survivor’s father, who filed the case, a person called Pervaiz forcefully intoxicated his daughter and gang-raped her along with his accomplices in August 2017. Following the incident, the accused threatened the girl to stay silent, which is why a case had not been filed yet, the father added.

He also said that the accused pressurised the girl saying they were related to a high-level police officer.

However, a case against the accused was filed in Azizabad police station of the metropolis Saturday.