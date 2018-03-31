Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

16-year-old girl murdered after gang rape in Azad Kashmir

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 31, 2018

MUZZAFARABAD: The body of a teenage girl, who disappeared three weeks ago, was found in a stormwater drain in district Poonch early Saturday morning.

The initial postmortem report revealed that the 16-year-old girl was gang-raped and then murdered, the police said.

The girl, who hails from a surrounding area of Ali Sojal, had disappeared about three weeks ago, her parents said.

The family also staged a protest after the body was found and claimed that they registered a complaint when she disappeared but the area police had done nothing in this regard. 

On March 11, the case of another 16-year-old girl being gang-raped in Karachi surfaced nearly six months after the crime was committed.

Teenager's gang-rape in Karachi reported after eight months

Survivor’s father said she was pressurised to stay silent which is why a case had not been filed

According to the survivor’s father, who filed the case, a person called Pervaiz forcefully intoxicated his daughter and gang-raped her along with his accomplices in August 2017. Following the incident, the accused threatened the girl to stay silent, which is why a case had not been filed yet, the father added.

He also said that the accused pressurised the girl saying they were related to a high-level police officer.

However, a case against the accused was filed in Azizabad police station of the metropolis Saturday.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NA committee working group rejects delimitation of new constituencies by ECP

NA committee working group rejects delimitation of new constituencies by ECP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Imran neglected party policy in issuing Senate tickets, allege PTI MPAs

Imran neglected party policy in issuing Senate tickets, allege PTI MPAs

 Updated 7 hours ago
Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Mastung operation

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Mastung operation

 Updated 11 hours ago
Met Office forecasts extreme hot weather this Ramazan

Met Office forecasts extreme hot weather this Ramazan

 Updated 12 hours ago
PM Abbasi has one-point agenda to get NRO for Nawaz: Imran

PM Abbasi has one-point agenda to get NRO for Nawaz: Imran

 Updated 8 hours ago
Shehzad Roy calls on Karachi to welcome Windies with PSL-like enthusiasm

Shehzad Roy calls on Karachi to welcome Windies with PSL-like enthusiasm

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
PML-N has turned its guns towards 18th Amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

PML-N has turned its guns towards 18th Amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 14 hours ago
Do you think I intend to take over, CJP asks senior journalist

Do you think I intend to take over, CJP asks senior journalist

 Updated 16 hours ago
Karachi footpath school: SC gives a week to Sindh govt to resolve issue

Karachi footpath school: SC gives a week to Sindh govt to resolve issue

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM