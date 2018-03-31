Do you think I intend to take over, CJP asks senior journalist

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case pertaining to water pollution in Sindh at Supreme Court’s Karachi registry on Saturday.



Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar were also present at the hearing.

During the hearing, the CJP questioned the senior journalist if he thinks he intends to take over the rule of the country.

Responding to his question, senior journalist Abbas said, “The work you’re doing is actually the government’s to do.”

As Abbas raised that a lot needs to be done for the provision of basic facilities in the province, the CJP said, “The media stopped me by saying I’m sitting here to ensure justice.”

The senior journalist further added, “Despite government orders, high-rise buildings have been constructed on Karachi’s Khalid bin Waleed Road.”

Stating that half of Shahrah-e-Faisal is shut, the senior journalist suggested, “If service roads are opened, the issue of traffic jams will be resolved.”

To this, the CJP remarked, “The road has been shut by Pakistan Navy and we will get it opened for traffic.”

The Karachi mayor told the registry that buildings and markets have illegally been built on drains across the city.

Akhtar stated that they cannot demolish buildings but in the first phase they will clean drains. “Work is underway on four big drains in the city and if you wish you can take a tour,” the Karachi mayor told the CJP.

Justice Nisar responded to this saying, “First ask, Mazhar Sb if he will take this up on TV tonight.”

“Your chief justice is not ashamed of doing work himself,” he further said.

When the senior journalist raised that there’s widespread encroachment in SUIT and Civil Hospital, the CJP said, “You shouldn’t just write but also take part in practical work. I will make you a part of the commission.”