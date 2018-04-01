Shehbaz says NAB constitutionally mandated to probe irregularities

Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File

SHEIKHUPURA: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a constitutional institution that is mandated to probe financial irregularities.



Speaking to journalists after his visit to the DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura for the inauguration of new CT scan machines and physiotherapy wards, he said that the provincial government should be appreciated for its developmental works.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government is bearing 100 percent expenses of the poor patients of the city, adding that with the modern state of the art machines in the hospital, a revolution is coming in the health sector of the province.

Sharif said that there should be accountability for those who are not working as per their mandate.

He said that though the pace of developmental projects has been affected due to NAB but the provincial government will continue to serve the people.

Sharif said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government has installed 3,600-megawatt gas power plants in the country, and alleged that the national exchequer was looted during the tenure of previous governments in the name of power projects.