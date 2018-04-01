Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal concerned over Geo News' partial suspension

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday expressed concern over the suspension of Geo News and other channels of the organisation in parts of Pakistan.



Speaking on Geo News' programme 'Naya Pakistan,' Iqbal said that neither Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) nor the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued instructions to put the channels off air.

The minister said that the prime minister had been informed about the broadcast suspension.

"A high level meeting on the suspension of Geo's channels will be held on Monday," Iqbal said.

"If these things are not corrected then questions will be raised on the transparency of the upcoming elections."