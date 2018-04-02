Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 02 2018
GEO NEWS

JIT’s clever tricks against me have been exposed, says Nawaz

Monday Apr 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif continued his tirade against the corruption cases against him and his family on Monday, saying that the JIT's 'clever tricks' against him have been exposed. 

The three-time premier was addressing the media outside the accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against him and his family. 

He claimed that some people do not want the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) to be victorious in the upcoming general elections and that the case is being managed with just one goal: "to punish Nawaz Sharif". 

"But God has His own plans," said the PML-N supremo, adding that this is not the Senate election which can be stopped, "this is a storm of the people". 

"We are contesting the case and did not boycott it even though my heart told me to. It was the right decision as the JIT’s lies and Panama bench’s decisions would not have been exposed otherwise," he asserted.

He claimed that Wajid Zia, a senior law enforcement official who headed the Panama case JIT which probed the Sharif family's assets, failed to disclose any corruption. 

"The entire nation knows the truth now. The court gave its decision on Iqama and imaginary income," he claimed further. 

