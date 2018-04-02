2nd T20: Roads leading to National Stadium closed off

Fans walk past a Rangers patrol around the National Stadium ahead of the start of play, Pakistan v West Indies, 1st T20I, Karachi, April 1, 2018. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Certain roads leading to the National Stadium were blocked for traffic from 2pm as the metropolis hosts the second T20 between Pakistan and West Indies today.

According to Geo News, the road from Karsaz to National Stadium was blocked for traffic and vehicles were diverted towards Drigh Road and from there towards Rashid Minhas Road.

Roads leading from Dalmia to National Stadium were also closed. The road leading from Liaquatabad No 10 to National Stadium was also closed and traffic was being re-routed towards Karimabad and Aisha Manzil.

Shops and offices in the mentioned areas were also shut down from 2pm onwards.



However, University Road leading from NIPA to New Town was open for commuters.

Gates open at 3pm

Gates of the National Stadium opened for spectators at 3pm and the match will start at 7:30pm.

Ticket holders will have to park their cars at assigned areas and will commute to the stadium via a shuttle service.

Parking

As for the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018, ticket holders will park their vehicles at designated car parking areas:

→ Federal Urdu University ground (University Road)

→ Ground beside Hakeem Saeed Park (University Road)

→ Sunday Bazaar ground adjacent to Baitul Mukarram Mosque (University Road)

→ Gharib Nawaz Football Ground near Millenium Mall (Dalmia)

→ China Ground (Kashmir Road)

→ KDA Ground (Kashmir Road)

→ KMC Sports Complex (Kashmir Road)

Spectators must carry their tickets with them to the car parking areas.

Shuttle to drop zones

Similar to the PSL final, a shuttle service will pick the spectators and drop them off at the designated drop zones near the National Stadium.

Walk to stadium

Spectators will then walk from the drop zones to the stadium gates (a distance of about 200-300 metres). Senior citizens and differently-abled spectators will be transported from the drop zones to the gates via buses.

Spectators will undergo another physical search at the stadium gates. They will then be guided to their seats by the PCB staff.

After the match ends, the spectators will be transported back to the marshalling areas via the shuttle service. Spectators are advised to use the same shuttle service and route they did when they came.

Food and drinks

No one is allowed to carry eatables from outside the venue. The list of forbidden items inside the stadium remains the same as for the PSL final.

A series of PCB-approved vendors will set up food stalls within the car parking areas. Spectators can purchase food and drinks from these stalls and then go to the stadium.

Ladies will be allowed to carry small handbags with them.

Ambulances will be present at the parking areas in case of any medical emergency.

Do:

Carry your cellphone. Make sure it is fully charged

Carry your ticket and CNIC with you

Don't:

Carry a power bank to charge your cellphone

Carry any food or drinks from outside

Security

Rangers personnel will be responsible for security inside the National Stadium, while police and other law enforcement authorities will secure the stadium from the outside.

At least 8,000 police officers have been deployed around the stadium and 800 SSG Commandos will also guard the stadium.