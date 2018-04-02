Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Apr 02 2018
By
Zeeshan Shah

2nd T20: Roads leading to National Stadium closed off

By
Zeeshan Shah

Monday Apr 02, 2018

Fans walk past a Rangers patrol around the National Stadium ahead of the start of play, Pakistan v West Indies, 1st T20I, Karachi, April 1, 2018. Photo: AFP
 

KARACHI: Certain roads leading to the National Stadium were blocked for traffic from 2pm as the metropolis hosts the second T20 between Pakistan and West Indies today.

According to Geo News, the road from Karsaz to National Stadium was blocked for traffic and vehicles were diverted towards Drigh Road and from there towards Rashid Minhas Road.

Roads leading from Dalmia to National Stadium were also closed.  The road leading from Liaquatabad No 10 to National Stadium was also closed and traffic was being re-routed towards Karimabad and Aisha Manzil.

Shops and offices in the mentioned areas were also shut down from 2pm onwards.

However, University Road leading from NIPA to New Town was open for commuters.

Gates open at 3pm

Gates of the National Stadium opened for spectators at 3pm and the match will start at 7:30pm.

Ticket holders will have to park their cars at assigned areas and will commute to the stadium via a shuttle service.

Pakistan vs West Indies: All you need to know about security, traffic

Pakistan play West Indies on April 1, 2 and 3 as international cricket returns to Karachi after nine years

Parking

As for the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018, ticket holders will park their vehicles at designated car parking areas:

→ Federal Urdu University ground (University Road)

→ Ground beside Hakeem Saeed Park (University Road)

→ Sunday Bazaar ground adjacent to Baitul Mukarram Mosque (University Road)

→ Gharib Nawaz Football Ground near Millenium Mall (Dalmia)

→ China Ground (Kashmir Road)

→ KDA Ground (Kashmir Road)

→ KMC Sports Complex (Kashmir Road)

Spectators must carry their tickets with them to the car parking areas.

Shuttle to drop zones

Similar to the PSL final, a shuttle service will pick the spectators and drop them off at the designated drop zones near the National Stadium.

Walk to stadium

Spectators will then walk from the drop zones to the stadium gates (a distance of about 200-300 metres). Senior citizens and differently-abled spectators will be transported from the drop zones to the gates via buses.

Spectators will undergo another physical search at the stadium gates. They will then be guided to their seats by the PCB staff.

After the match ends, the spectators will be transported back to the marshalling areas via the shuttle service. Spectators are advised to use the same shuttle service and route they did when they came.

Traffic plan for Pakistan vs West Indies series revealed

The three-match T20 series will take place from April 1-3 in Karachi

Food and drinks

No one is allowed to carry eatables from outside the venue. The list of forbidden items inside the stadium remains the same as for the PSL final.

A series of PCB-approved vendors will set up food stalls within the car parking areas. Spectators can purchase food and drinks from these stalls and then go to the stadium.

Ladies will be allowed to carry small handbags with them.

Ambulances will be present at the parking areas in case of any medical emergency.

Do:

Carry your cellphone. Make sure it is fully charged

Carry your ticket and CNIC with you

Don't:

Carry a power bank to charge your cellphone

Carry any food or drinks from outside

Security

Rangers personnel will be responsible for security inside the National Stadium, while police and other law enforcement authorities will secure the stadium from the outside.

At least 8,000 police officers have been deployed around the stadium and 800 SSG Commandos will also guard the stadium. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Windies’ Walton says team still motivated, would prefer 2-1 defeat than whitewash

Windies’ Walton says team still motivated, would prefer 2-1 defeat than whitewash

 Updated 4 hours ago
Babar Azam regrets missing T20I century against West Indies

Babar Azam regrets missing T20I century against West Indies

 Updated 4 hours ago
Morkel stars in final Test as South Africa close in on victory

Morkel stars in final Test as South Africa close in on victory

 Updated 5 hours ago
WATCH: Chris Gayle shows off ‘Bhangra’ moves to Punjabi song

WATCH: Chris Gayle shows off ‘Bhangra’ moves to Punjabi song

 Updated 10 hours ago
India deny doping at Commonwealth Games after needles found

India deny doping at Commonwealth Games after needles found

 Updated 10 hours ago
Bad light hinders England bid for Christchurch win

Bad light hinders England bid for Christchurch win

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
South Africa's Klaasen replaces Steve Smith in IPL's Rajasthan Royals

South Africa's Klaasen replaces Steve Smith in IPL's Rajasthan Royals

 Updated 11 hours ago
West Indian bowler Permaul out of Pakistan T20Is due to ankle injury

West Indian bowler Permaul out of Pakistan T20Is due to ankle injury

Updated 11 hours ago
Brilliant Babar, Talat take Pakistan 2-0 up in Windies series

Brilliant Babar, Talat take Pakistan 2-0 up in Windies series

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM