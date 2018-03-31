Pakistan vs West Indies: All you need to know about security, traffic

A long queue of people waits to enter the National Stadium to watch the final match of PSL 2018 between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in Karachi on March 25, 2018.— APP photo

KARACHI: The National Stadium will once again light up to welcome the return of international cricket to Pakistan's biggest city, when it hosts West Indies for three T20 internationals on April 1, 2 and 3.

As fans in Karachi and elsewhere prepare to attend the matches, it’s important to keep in mind that there will be a multi-layered security clearance procedure before the spectators can enter the stadium.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to the security measures the fans will go through before reaching the stadium:

Parking

Just as for the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018, ticket holders will park their vehicles at designated car parking areas:

→ Federal Urdu University ground (University Road)

→ Ground beside Hakeem Saeed Park (University Road)

→ Sunday Bazaar ground adjacent to Baitul Mukarram Mosque (University Road)

→ Gharib Nawaz Football Ground near Millenium Mall (Dalmia)

→ China Ground (Kashmir Road)

→ KDA Ground (Kashmir Road)

→ KMC Sports Complex (Kashmir Road)

Spectators must carry their tickets with them to the car parking areas.



Shuttle to drop zones

Also like for PSL final, a shuttle service will pick the spectators and drop them off at the designated drop zones near the National Stadium.

Match timings:

► 1st T20: April 1, 8 pm

► 2nd T20: April 2, 7:30 pm

► 3rd T20: April 3, 7:30 pm

There will be several physical searches at different places. Similar security checks as were carried out for the PSL final will be implemented for the Pakistan-West Indies series, said Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah during a press briefing on Friday.

Walk to stadium

Spectators will then walk from the drop zones to the stadium gates (a distance of about 200-300 metres). Senior citizens and differently-abled spectators will be transported from the drop zones to the gates via buses.

Spectators will undergo another physical search at the stadium gates. They will then be guided to their seats by the PCB staff.

► Spectators will be able to enter stadium between 3pm and 7pm

► Stadium gates close at 7pm

After the match ends, the spectators will be transported back to the marshalling areas via the shuttle service. Spectators are advised to use the same shuttle service and route they did when they came.

Food and drinks

No one is allowed to carry eatables from outside the venue. The list of forbidden items inside the stadium remains the same as for the PSL final.

A series of PCB-approved vendors will set up food stalls within the car parking areas. Spectators can purchase food and drinks from these stalls and then go to the stadium.

Ladies will be allowed to carry small handbags with them.

Ambulances will be present at the parking areas in case of any medical emergency.

Do:

Carry your cellphone. Make sure it is fully charged

Carry your ticket and CNIC with you

Don't:

Carry a power bank to charge your cellphone

Carry any food or drinks from outside

Traffic plan

According to the plan revealed by the traffic police on Friday, on match days the road from Karsaz to National Stadium will be blocked for traffic. Vehicles will be diverted towards Drigh Road and then towards Rashid Minhas Road from there.

Roads leading from Dalmia to National Stadium will also be closed along with the road leading from NIPA to Mazar-e-Quaid to University Road and new MA Jinnah will also not be available to commuters.

The road leading from Liaquatabad No 10 to National Stadium will also be closed. Traffic will be re-routed towards Karimabad and Aisha Manzil.

Security

Rangers personnel will be responsible for security inside the National Stadium, while police and other law enforcement authorities will secure the stadium from the outside.

In the press briefing, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that foolproof security arrangements will be made for the Pakistan-West Indies series.

The minister stressed that any deficiencies in the security plan for the PSL will be catered to in the upcoming series.