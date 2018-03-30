Traffic plan for Pakistan vs West Indies series revealed

KARACHI: Pakistan will take on the West Indies in three T20 matches in Karachi on April 1, 2 and 3 at the National Stadium.



Just like for the recently concluded Pakistan Super League final, a comprehensive traffic plan has been proposed for the Pakistan-West Indies series.

According to the plan revealed by the traffic police, on match days, the road from Karsaz to National Stadium will be blocked for traffic. Vehicles will be diverted towards Drigh Road and then towards Rashid Minhas Road from there.

Roads leading from Dalmia to National Stadium will also be closed along with the road leading from NIPA to Mazar-e-Quaid to University Road and new MA Jinnah will also not be available to commuters.

The road leading from Liaquatabad No 10 to National Stadium will also be closed. Traffic will be re-routed towards Karimabad and Aisha Manzil.

As it was during the PSL final, this time around too there will be designated parking spots for the match-goers which includes Hakeem Saeed Ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Urdu University ground and Sunday Bazaar.

Parking will also be available at Ghareeb Nawaz Football Ground located at Dalmia. KMC ground, KDA club and China ground on Kashmir Road will also be available for parking.

Security arrangments

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, while addressing a joint press conference with security personnel, said that foolproof security arrangements will be made for the Pakistan-West Indies series.

The minister stressed that any deficiencies in the security plan for the PSL will be catered to in the upcoming series.

Brigadier Shahid announced that the entry timings have been changed from 12pm last time to 3pm this time owing to the changing weather conditions.



"The entry timing is 3pm and gates will close at 7pm," he said.



Brigadier Shahid reiterated that the International Cricket Council had earlier expressed satisfaction on the security arrangement for the PSL final match and said the authorities would ensure foolproof security this time around too.

He said the list of forbidden items would remain the same as the one issued for PSL3's final match.



