Debutant Talat credits PSL for 'fast forward growth' of Pakistani players

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young all-rounder Hussain Talat has credited the Pakistan Super League for the “fast forward growth” of Pakistani players enabling them to compete in the international arena.



The all-rounder who made his debut for the Pakistan side against West Indies on Sunday night said the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has become a nursery for players where they can learn how to perform in the international arena.

The youngster who delivered a man-of-the-match winning performance added, “PSL has become a grooming arena for players. We get to play along with international players which gives us an idea of how to perform at the top level.”

Talat scored 41 and took a wicket against West Indies during the first T20I at Karachi’s National Stadium on Sunday.

“PSL gives us an idea on how to play international bowlers according to the situation,” he highlighted.

The 22-year-old all-rounder said that he is equally working on his bowling and aims to become a fast bowling all-rounder for the country like Abdul Razzaq.

“I am also working on my bowling and look forward to becoming a full-time fast bowling all-rounder for the team, while batting at an upper position,” he said. “I can open as well,” the all-rounder added.

Speaking about his debut, the Islamabad United bowler said it was “a dream come true” and he considers himself lucky to be making his debut with a historic game that brought cricket back to Karachi.

“I consider myself lucky and fortunate that I got the green cap and made my debut in Pakistan,” he said.

Talat added, “I was told just before the warm-up that I was going to play today. It was like a dream come true moment for me.”

Responding to a question, Talat said he was happy to see his team win and did not regret missing the fifty.

He added that the West Indies team can’t be called a weak side.

“Can’t call them a weak team, their players are specialists of T20, but we played well and outclassed them in all departments,” he said.

“If any of their batsmen had managed to stay, things would have been different and we might have witnessed a good contest,” the all-rounder concluded.