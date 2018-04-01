Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 01 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan scripts second biggest win in t20I

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan rewrote several records of the T20I cricket with an epic 143 runs win against West Indies on Sunday in Karachi.

143 runs - Pakistan’s win margin – is the second biggest win by any team in the international T20s and biggest by a team against a full member team. The biggest ever win in T20Is by runs was achieved by Sri Lanka when it defeated Kenya by 172 runs in World T20 2007.

Subsequently, this is also Pakistan’s biggest victory in terms of runs margin. The previous was by 103 runs against New Zealand in 2010 at Christchurch.

West Indies’ score of 60 all out is lowest ever by any team against Pakistan. The total is also the joint lowest by a full member’s team in T20Is. New Zealand was also bowled out for 60 runs against Sri Lanka at Chittagong in 2014.

This is also jointly the 4th-lowest innings total by any team ever in T20Is.

The other teams with worse totals than West Indies are Netherlands 39, Nepal 53, and Kenya 56.

Earlier in the game, Pakistan scored 203 for 5 in 20 overs, their jointly highest total in T20Is. They had previously scored 203/5 at the same venue when it played last T20I in Karachi in 2008.

