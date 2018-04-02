Federal cabinet declares April 6 as Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Monday decided to send special envoys to the selected capitals to apprise the international community of the human rights abuses being committed by the Indian state in Kashmir.

The decision was taken in a special meeting called by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to review the current situation arising from the recent Indian brutalities and killings in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

At least 20 Kashmiri youth were martyred and around 200 injured in operations by Indian forces as well as subsequent anti-demonstration action in occupied Kashmir's Islamabad and Shopian districts on Sunday.

In a statement released to the media, the cabinet in its endorsed resolution strongly condemned the brutal and discriminatory use of force by the Indian occupation forces that resulted in the martyrdom of more than 20 innocent Kashmiris in Shopian and Anantnag in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The cabinet also decided to send special envoys to selected capitals to highlight the deteriorating situation in IoK.



The federal cabinet emphatically condemned the suspension of communication services, especially the internet in the valley, and underscored that such reprehensible Indian attempts aimed at silencing the voice of the Kashmiris from reaching the international community would never succeed.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir the PM Abbasi-led cabinet urged the international community to take cognizance of the gross and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiris in IOK and requested the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission to send Fact Finding missions to the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

It also paid a rich tribute to the brave and resilient people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have been continuously demonstrating against the brutal repression, incarceration, torture and extrajudicial killing perpetrated by the illegal Indian occupation forces.

The cabinet emphatically condemned the draconian laws, including POTA, TADA, PSA and AFSPA imposed by India in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. It further stressed that the deteriorating situation in IoK and the Indian escalation at the Working Boundary and the LoC is a flashpoint and a threat to regional peace and tranquility.

It also reiterated the Prime Minister's request to the UN Secretary General to appoint a Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir with a mandate flowing from the unimplemented UN Security Council resolutions.



The cabinet declared that 6 April 2018 be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of our Kashmiris brothers and sisters against Indian brutalities.