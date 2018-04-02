Police include terrorism charges against suspects in Maqsood killing case

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Monday included terrorism charges against suspects named in the Maqsood killing case.



Law enforcement authorities on January 20 claimed to have killed a wanted suspect, Maqsood, in a shootout near Faisal Base at Shahra-e-Faisal. However, hours later, police backtracked on their initial statement, stating that the citizen was in fact killed due to the firing of the real suspect engaged in a shootout with the police.

In the court of judicial magistrate (central), the investigation officer of the case requested 15 days time to file the final charge sheet. Four policemen of the Shahra-e-Faisal police station are nominated in the case.

Police in a charge sheet submitted on March 24 for the Maqsood killing case stated that policeman ASI Tariq shot the deceased from a close range.

The charge sheet further stated that Tariq shot two other people after dragging them out from a rickshaw, along with the deceased.

Sheikh Muhammad, the father of the deceased, expressed reservations over the charge sheet. He demanded that the authorities present the CCTV video of the incident to the public.

“My son was martyred by the police. I have not received any justice. He was not carrying a weapon; I demand that the authorities release the CCTV video so that people can know the truth,” he said.

Human rights activist and the deceased’s family counsel Jibran Nasir demanded the court to nullify bail given to ASI Tariq and four other suspects named in the case.

Speaking to Geo News on January 20, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja had sided with the police officials after the incident.

Responding to the reservations expressed by late Maqsood’s sister of the role played by the police in the incident, the police chief had said: "If they have doubts that the police is at fault, we will conduct an inquiry."