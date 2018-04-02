President Mamnoon accepts resignation of State Petroleum Minister

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday accepted the resignation of Minister of State for Petroleum Jam Kamal Khan on the advice of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.



Khan was included in the cabinet of PM Abbasi, after he took oath on August 4, 2017. He is elected on NA-270 (Awaran-cum-Lasbella) seat in the general elections 2013.

In a notification issued today, it said: “ the president on the advice of the Prime Minister, has been pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Jam Kamal Khan from the office of Minister of State for Petroleum with effect from 29th March, 2018.”