pakistan
Tuesday Apr 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Hamza says necessary to move forward hand-in-hand with all institutions

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

LAHORE: PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday stressed on the need of moving forward with all institutions of the country.

During a media address in Lahore, the politician criticised the slogans of political parties that claim they will change the country's fortune once they are elected.

"All [political] parties say let our turn come...forget about turns," Hamza said. "Let the turn of Pakistan's development come because all of us will only be happy when Pakistan develops." 

The PML-N leader further emphasised the importance of the democratic system. 

"The democratic system is lame, broken, and weak but we have to water it." 

"Today, institutions, be it the judiciary, army, senate or parliament, National Assembly or local bodies government, we all have to move forward hand-in-hand," he stressed. 

"If we work together and are united on one agenda that we have to assure this country's nation that we will one day make this country Quaid's khushaal [prosperous] Pakistan, we have to be united and work hard."

