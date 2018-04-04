Avenfield reference: Wajid Zia fails to produce volume X of JIT report

A file photo of the Federal Judicial Complex where the hearing takes place.

ISLAMABAD: The cross-examination of Wajid Zia, head of the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) which probed the Sharif family assets last year, continued today in the accountability court hearing corruption cases against former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz and daughter Maryam reached the accountability court earlier today after travelling from Lahore.

The Avenfield case, based on a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Supreme Court's directions, pertains to the Sharif family's London apartments.



At the last hearing on Tuesday (yesterday), the court had directed Zia to approach the Supreme Court for obtaining the JIT report's volume X.

As the hearing went under way today, Zia informed Haris that he has not obtained the entire volume X but seven mutual legal assistance requests contained in it.

During the hearing, Haris exchanged heated arguments with NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar. Moreover, Haris remarked during the cross-examination that Zia has been changing his statements during the deposition.

Zia also informed the court that Quist Solicitors, the law firm hired by the JIT to assist it, first sent its analyses via Whatsapp. He did not disclose to whom the message was sent, on security grounds, despite Haris' insistence.

The hearing was later adjourned until tomorrow.

Zia is being cross-examined since the last few hearings after having recorded his statement earlier over several weeks.



The cases

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharif family, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.