Imran petitions ECP over PM’s remarks on Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has filed a request in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement on the Senate elections.



This comes after the prime minister claimed last week that ‘horse trading’ took place in the recently concluded Senate elections.

Last week, Abbasi had said that votes had been ‘sold’ in the elections for the Senate chairman. He had also challenged the PTI chief and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to say on record that their MPAs were not bought.

"I challenge Imran and Zardari to appear on television and say that MPAs and votes were not bought," he had said.

"Imran has forgotten how he used to lament that Asif Zardari had bought fourteen PTI MNAs. And when the time to elect the chairman Senate came, he voted for Zardari's candidate," Abbasi added.

The prime minister had said that he was proud that his party had not spent a single rupee during the Senate elections.

In his petition, Imran has demanded that the prime minister corroborate his claims before the commission.

He also said that the remarks made by the prime minister about the “buying and selling” of votes is dangerous and it is something you would not expect from the chief executive of the country.

He further added that the ECP should take immediate action against the PM’s remarks.