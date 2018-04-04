MQM parliamentarian joins Pak Sarzameen Party

کراچی: پی ایس پی رہنما انیس قائم خانی اور مزمل قریشی کی پریس کانفرنس Posted by Geo News Urdu on Wednesday, April 4, 2018

KARACHI: A parliamentarian of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi joined Mustafa Kamal's Pak Sarzameen Party on Wednesday.



Qureshi, who belonged to the Farooq Sattar faction of MQM-Pakistan, is the among MQM leaders who have opted to be a part of PSP in recent past.

The announcement was made by PSP’s Anees Qaimkhani during a press conference at Pakistan House.

Speaking about his decision, Qureshi said that he has joined PSP as there is no scandal or pressure within the party. “We need to form a way to solve problems of the Urdu-speaking community.”

While speaking to the journalists, Qureshi requested the media to stop using words such as ‘kites’ and ‘wickets’ to refer to people leaving MQM-Pakistan. “We are not kites or wickets. We are people who have made the decision on our own accord. We want to work for the betterment of the people,” he added.

He shared that tried his best to unite the two factions of the MQM-Pakistan but it seemed impossible now.

On April 1, another lawmaker and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan joined PSP.

MQM-P MNA from Hyderabad, Waseem Hussain, announced joining the PSP at a press conference alongside PSP leaders.

On March 29, MQM-P MNA Dr Fouzia Hameed announced to have joined PSP in a press conference at the party’s central office, Pakistan House.

Earlier, two women provincial lawmakers of MQM-P MPAs Naheed Begum and Naila Munir had jumped ship.