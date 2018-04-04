Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

File photo

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Frontier Corps Balochistan was martyred while two terrorists were killed during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

FC Balochistan soldier Naik Irfan shaheed

According to the ISPR statement, security forces conducted IBOs in Dasht, District Turbat and Dera Bugti areas as part of the countrywide Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and in support of the ‘Khushhal Balochistan’ program.

In the exchange of fire that ensued, FC Balochistan soldier Naik Irfan embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said.

Two terrorists were killed in the operation and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.