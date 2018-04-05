Imran likens Shehbaz's praise for COAS to job application

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday likened Punjab Chief Minister’s latest statement regarding his meeting with Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to a job application.



“Shehbaz Sharif's sudden praise for the COAS sounded more like a job application!” the PTI chairman tweeted.

His comments come a day after the Punjab chief minister said the chief of army staff is a professional and straightforward man.



Sharing that he met the army chief during a visit to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute in Lahore, Shehbaz asserted, “We must respect and honour the endeavours undertaken by the army chief.”

Shehbaz also stressed that civilian and military authorities must work together to counter the challenges facing Pakistan.